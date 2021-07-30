Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa stock opened at $247.92 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a market cap of $482.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

