Visa (NYSE:V) Issues Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of V stock opened at $247.92 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $482.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Visa alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.