Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Aegis

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. 3,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

