Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.50). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Visteon by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

