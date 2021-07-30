Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Vocera Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.590 EPS.

VCRA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -206.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.