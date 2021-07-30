Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

VOD opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £32.47 billion and a PE ratio of 388.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

