Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

