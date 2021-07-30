Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 87.6% in July

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.