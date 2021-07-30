Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €207.05 ($243.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €218.79. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

