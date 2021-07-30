Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,474,656 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.