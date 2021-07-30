Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

