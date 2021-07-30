Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 148,583 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 480.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,583 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

SBRA opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

