Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vossloh stock remained flat at $$5.10 during trading hours on Friday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

