VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

VSE has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $644.73 million, a P/E ratio of -140.97 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of VSE in a report on Friday.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.