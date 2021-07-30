VSE’s (VSEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of VSE by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 702.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

