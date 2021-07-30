W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

WPC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

