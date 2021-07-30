W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

Shares of GWW traded down $13.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.48. 14,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $333.10 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

