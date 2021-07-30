Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 13.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Energy Transfer worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

ET traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,348. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

