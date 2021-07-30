Warburg Research Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 58.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.63 ($8.98).

Leoni stock opened at €14.60 ($17.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

