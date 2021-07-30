Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%.

WRE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 18,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRE. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

