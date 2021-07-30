Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

WM stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

