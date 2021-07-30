Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

