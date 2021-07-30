WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 251,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,710. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

