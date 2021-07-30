WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,798 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SCHG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,489. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

