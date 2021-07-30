WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 432 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 184,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $618.32. 20,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.