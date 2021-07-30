WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

