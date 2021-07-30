Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 5.7% on Earnings Beat

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

