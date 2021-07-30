Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

