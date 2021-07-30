Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $286.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

