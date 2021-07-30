Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.