Weaver Consulting Group Has $570,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.24. 125,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.