Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TSC opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $683.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

