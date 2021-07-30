Wedbush Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,424.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $25.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $100.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,470.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

