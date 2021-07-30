Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

