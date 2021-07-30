Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently:

7/27/2021 – Snap had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $76.32 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

7/26/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snap reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results. Solid user growth was attributed to strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows, which in turn drove the top line. Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. Additionally, expanding Snap original show content, as well as new features like Spotlight, Cartoon Lens and Bitmoji for Games is expected to boost active user engagement in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, increasing investments in content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition in advertising revenues from the likes of Facebook are major headwinds.”

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/20/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,149,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850,770. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,636,760 shares of company stock valued at $313,043,734 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

