Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.