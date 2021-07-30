Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $72.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,740. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

