Wells Fargo & Company Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

