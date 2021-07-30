Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $86.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.65.

WELL opened at $87.73 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

