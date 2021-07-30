Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $86.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.65.
WELL opened at $87.73 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
