West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$118.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE WFG opened at C$90.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.88%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.