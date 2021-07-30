West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WJRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.42. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.