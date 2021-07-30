West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.050-$8.200 EPS.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $6.92 on Friday, reaching $411.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $407.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

