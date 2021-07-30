Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 261.4% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,188 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 455,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
