Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 261.4% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,188 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 455,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

