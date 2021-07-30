Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 147,258 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $316,000.

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

