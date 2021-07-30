Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $20.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.35 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $80.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

