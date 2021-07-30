Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,914. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.