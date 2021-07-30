Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 148,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,020. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.