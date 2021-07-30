Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 121,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

