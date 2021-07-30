Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Critical Review

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.61 $360.29 million $13.67 4.90

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Air Worldwide 0 2 5 0 2.71

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus target price of $80.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide 12.45% 19.62% 7.12%

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and cargo and passenger aircraft and engines dry leasing services. In addition, the company offers administrative and management support services, and flight simulator training services. It also serves express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, and airlines. The company has operations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

