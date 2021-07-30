Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$9.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.85.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,949. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

